JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Fund pick: HDFC Short-Term Opportunities Fund gathers pace in recent times
Business Standard

Carbon black shortage forcing tyre factory shutdowns, says ATMA

According to ATMA, the tyre industry is left with no other choice but to import carbon black to meet the domestic deficit

Press Trust of India 

tyre, mrf

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) said on Monday a shortage of carbon black (a key ingredient for tyre manufacturing) in the domestic market has led to unplanned shutdown of factories. In a representation to the commerce ministry, ATMA asked the government to allow domestic tyre makers duty-free import of the raw material to the extent of the existing gap between demand and supply in order to enable them to continue with their planned production. According to ATMA, the tyre industry is left with no other choice but to import carbon black to meet the domestic deficit, but a steep anti-dumping duty — amounting to approximately 40 per cent of the import price — is proving to be prohibitive.

First Published: Tue, February 20 2018. 00:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements