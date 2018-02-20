The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) said on Monday a shortage of carbon black (a key ingredient for tyre manufacturing) in the domestic market has led to unplanned shutdown of factories. In a representation to the commerce ministry, ATMA asked the government to allow domestic tyre makers duty-free import of the raw material to the extent of the existing gap between demand and supply in order to enable them to continue with their planned production. According to ATMA, the tyre industry is left with no other choice but to import carbon black to meet the domestic deficit, but a steep anti-dumping duty — amounting to approximately 40 per cent of the import price — is proving to be prohibitive.
Carbon black shortage forcing tyre factory shutdowns, says ATMA
According to ATMA, the tyre industry is left with no other choice but to import carbon black to meet the domestic deficit
Press Trust of India Last Updated at February 20, 2018 02:12 IST
http://mybs.in/2Vkc8rQ
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU