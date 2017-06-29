CARE Ratings surges on stake buy by CRISIL

-
ALSO READIntensified competition hurts ratings revenues of Crisil, CARE Linking credit guarantee to MSE ratings can boost lending GST impact on corporates, economy, real estate and markets Credit rating agencies downgrade debt instruments of 116 companies Easy credit for MSMEs may not take off soon due to low demand
-
“Our Company has acquired 2.62 million equity shares of CARE Ratings ('CARE') (8.90% of the total paid up equity share capital of CARE) at a price of Rs 1659.79 per share, on June 29, 2017,” CRISIL said in a BSE filing.
The investment has been made pursuant to the request for quotation dated June 19, 2017 issue by Canara Bank for sale of 8.9% stake in CARE, which is good opportunity to make an investment in the good long term growth prospects of the credit rating sector, it added.
At 9:54 am; the stock of CARE Ratings was up 10% at Rs 1,573 on BSE as compared to 0.70% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 2.8 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
CRISIL was up 1% at Rs 1,939 after hitting high of Rs 1,950 in intra-day trade on BSE. Canara Bank up 4% to Rs 339 in intra-day trade was trading 3% higher at Rs 335 on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU