Caveats on housing finance boom

The of finance companies (HFCs) have been a favourite with investors in the past two years. It is believed that a boom, actively encouraged by the government, in the lower ticket-size segment will largely be financed by these lending entities.

Year to date, some listed HFCs have seen their share prices rise by 80 per cent or more. The price to book value ratio of some of these are at par or even more than some established private sector banks.

This is also perhaps not the end of the bull run. Mahesh Nandurkar, strategist at foreign brokerage CLSA, has said they were very optimistic about the segment as affordability had increased. According to CLSA, the ratio of the monthly payment (or EMI) as a percentage of monthly income is at the lowest level in two decades, especially for houses costing less than Rs 40-50 lakh.

Beside, the special thrust on the affordable segment under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) would mean the segment would continue to grow. PMAY provides an interest subvention of four per cent and three per cent, respectively, for home loans up to Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh. Further, an interest subvention of 6.5 per cent for a loan up to Rs 6 lakh for the economically weaker section and lower income group would be there till 2022. PMAY proposes to build 20 million houses for these segments in urban areas by then.

According to Nandurkar, growth should continue to happen in the range of 15-20 per cent annually over the next five to seven years.

CLSA's assessment on the segment is shared by many, including sector veteran Deepak Parekh. In his annual address to shareholders, Parekh had high praise for the government.

"This government's policies on are practical and implementable. With the benefit of four decades of experience in this field, I can confidently say that I have never been as optimistic about the sector as I am currently," he'd said.

In an interview with Business Standard in July, chairman Kapil Wadhawan said the to gross domestic product ratio was extremely low. This would lead to "consistent demand from first-time home buyers".

Too crowded

However, the space is getting crowded and the market is getting fragmented. In the annual mutual fund summit organised by Business Standard, held last week, fund managers doubted if the bull run at HFCs would sustain for long and for all.

There are a little over 80 HFCs registered with National Bank (NHB). And, a number of new ones such as those floated by JM Financial, and are set to enter the market, mostly in the affordable space.

According to Sunil Singhania, global head of equities at Reliance Capital, the sector offers lots of opportunities at the macro level and has the potential to grow at 20-25 per cent a year for the next 20 years. However, unlike banks, HFCs don't have the retail (individual) deposit base to back long-term loans.

"There are so many new HFCs that are mushrooming that the borrower will go to an institution which offers the best rates. If a State Bank of is offering loans at 8.25 per cent, the new will not be able to compete for the same quality of the borrower at that rate," said Singhania.

Adding: "Right now, the scenario is positive, as it is a long gestation advance. But, beyond a particular price to book, we would be very cautious. This return on equity of 18-21 per cent in a scenario where government securities are trading at 6.5 per cent looks like a dream for them to continue for years and years."

Mahesh Patil, co-chief investment officer at Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, agrees. He feels non-bank finance companies will find it difficult to compete with banks and so will cater to self-employed people, where they will have to individually assess the borrower's cash flow.

"It's an untapped market and here you can charge a higher yield. There is enough opportunity to grow. So, you have to look at the segmentation within HFCs," said Patil.

While welcoming more HFCs in the market, Wadhawan of cautions that underwriting standards should not get compromised because of more players in the market. "This is something the regulators should be worried about," he'd said.

Meanwhile, low-cost projects are also on the rise. Oberoi Realty, Lodha Group and Sunteck Realty have announced their foray into affordable housing; this was after the finance minister announced sops for this segment in the Union Budget. Developers of affordable such as Tata Housing, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Puravankara and others are looking at launching more of these projects

Affordable has been outpacing other segments because of the government's thrust on ' For All', discounts on ready inventory, and improved sentiment among buyers, thanks to the new Real Estate (Development & Regulation) Act. The first half of 2017 has seen a resurrection here across India, with 71 per cent of launches under the Rs 50-lakh price segment, up from 52 per cent during the same period last year.