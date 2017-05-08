CBI nails role of nine shell companies in NSEL scam

CBI to share its findings with agencies like SFIO, Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found the role of nine shell companies, including several defaulters, for allegedly diverting proceeds related to the (NSEL) scam to other avenues.



The agency in its probe of bank frauds has found that run by was allegedly using nine namely Brinda Commodity, Tavishi Enterprises, Mohan India, PD Agro Processors, Dunar Foods, White Water Foods, ARK Imports, and



While the agency has prosecuted these companies on charges of cheating and corruption, it will also share its findings with specialised agencies like SFIO, and among others.



It is alleged that these companies were trading on the exchange platform without having actual possession of commodities, sources said.



The agency has alleged that the nine shell companies, which were defaulters in the scam, allegedly helped in diverting Rs 342 crore of investor's money.



The had filed charge sheet against NESL promoter and then Chief Executive Officer Anjani Sinha along with 20 other entities in the case.



In its probe related to bank fraud cases in last three years, the has unearthed 339 which had diverted Rs 2,900 crore of bank loan funds, they said.



The sources further added that the were allegedly being used by the suspects to divert loan funds meant for specified purposes, creating fake invoices and of funds to evade taxes and generate black money.



is sending money to abroad in the guise of payments for fake through and bringing back that money, showing it as "foreign investment".

Press Trust of India