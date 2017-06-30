CDSL makes stellar debut; ends 75% higher against issue price

Listing Price in Rs Issue Size Subscription Short Name Date Issue Listing % chg* LTP % chg* Rs crore Times Avenue Supermarts 21/03/2017 299.00 640.75 114.3 809.70 170.8 1870 73.41 CDSL 30/06/2017 149 260 74.5 258.3 73.4 525.00 170 Quess Corp 12/07/2016 317.00 503.00 58.7 901.95 184.5 400 81.50 Thyrocare Technologies 09/05/2016 446.00 618.10 38.6 720.05 61.4 479 52.33 Shankara Building Prod 05/04/2017 460.00 632.80 37.6 822.05 78.7 345 28.97 Endurance Technologies 19/10/2016 472.00 647.70 37.2 880.00 86.4 1162 30.92 RBL Bank 31/08/2016 225.00 299.30 33.0 499.80 122.1 1213 48.99 BSE 03/02/2017 806.00 1069.20 32.7 1101.00 36.6 1243 36.11 Advanced Enzyme Tech 01/08/2016 179.20 235.66 31.5 322.15 79.8 412 81.63 Mahanagar Gas 01/07/2016 421.00 519.90 23.5 974.00 131.4 1040 45.49 Equitas Holdings 21/04/2016 110.00 135.25 23.0 149.75 36.1 2177 12.17 HUDCO 19/05/2017 60.00 72.50 20.8 67.10 11.8 1224 79.31 TeamLease Services 12/02/2016 850.00 1021.95 20.2 1338.30 57.4 424 38.75 GNA Axles 26/09/2016 207.00 245.15 18.4 230.00 11.1 130 38.15 Dilip Buildcon 11/08/2016 219.00 251.95 15.0 440.05 100.9 654 15.29 PNB Housing Finance 07/11/2016 775.00 890.60 14.9 1558.95 101.2 3001 20.41 Music Broadcast 17/03/2017 333.00 373.15 12.1 350.00 5.1 489 39.94 Ujjivan Financial Services 10/05/2016 210.00 231.60 10.3 302.90 44.2 882 28.79 S Chand & Company 09/05/2017 670.00 675.85 0.9 469.70 -29.9 729 42.23 LTP : Last traded price in Rs on NSE at 10:14 am *% change over Price Peformance of IPO's that subscribed over 10 times against issue size

(CDSL) made a strong debut by listing at Rs 250, a 68% premium against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 149 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). is the first depository to be listed on the country’s stock exchanges.The stock ended at Rs 260.70, up 4.3% against its listing price, and nearly 75% against its issue price.The Rs 525-crore of saw a whopping 170 times more demand than shares on offer. The issue generated demand worth nearly Rs 63,000 crore. The issue was one of the most oversubscribed in recent times.The institutional investor portion of the was subscribed 149 times, high net worth individual (HNI) portion was subscribed 563 times and the retail portion was subscribed 24 times.is one of the two depositories operating in India, which facilitate the holding of securities in electronic form and enable securities to be processed by book entry. It was originally promoted by BSE, which subsequently divested part of its stake to leading banks as its sponsors.Most of the local brokerage houses were upbeat on the and recommended ‘subscribe’ given its strong fundamentals and clean balance sheet.“ has a unique business model with high entry barriers coupled with decent growth prospects. The average ROE for the last six years has been around 17%, which we believe will sustain going ahead as well. The incremental capital required for doing business in this space is very minimal and this makes it an interesting business model,” Angel Broking said in note.“ operates in a duopoly and its business has entry barriers in terms of regulatory restrictions, capitalization norms and long gestation periods. It is also gaining ground against its only competitor NSDL by continuously gaining market share (from 46% in FY12 to 60% in FY17) in terms of incremental demat accounts opened annually. Off late, increased public interest in trading and investing in stock augur well for the company. Also, under penetration in stock market (2-3%) provides significant opportunity to CDSL,” analyst at India Infoline said in note.