CDSL public offer to impact BSE

Bourse will deploy proceeds in new ventures; revenue and margins may dip

The coming initial public offering (IPO) of equity in Central Depository Services (CDSL) will impact its parent, BSE, in multiple ways. First, there will be capital gains, as BSE’s stake in the company will come down to 24 per cent, from 50 per cent. In fact, BSE had sold a 4.15 per cent stake in CDSL for Rs 34 crore during the December 2016 quarter and booked some gains. Second, given the sticky nature of CDSL’s revenues and high margins, it contributed 36 per cent to BSE’s consolidated net profit and 18 per cent to its revenue in FY17. With a lower share, ...

Sheetal Agarwal