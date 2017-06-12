CDSL to launch Rs 524-cr IPO on June 19

The IPO entirely comprises of secondary share sale of 35.2 million shares which are being offered in the price band of Rs 145-149 per share. Besides the BSE, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Calcutta Stock Exchange will be offering their 4.57 per cent, 2.08 per cent and 0.96 per cent stake, respectively, in the IPO.
The offering will comprise of 33.65 per cent of paid-up equity share capital of CDSL. At the top-end of the price band, CDSL will be valued at around Rs 1,550 crore. After BSE, CDSL is the second market infrastructure institution (MII) to go public. Just like the BSE, CDSL, too, will be listed only on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
For the year FY17, CDSL had reported net profit of Rs 85.8 crore on revenues of Rs 1,86.9 crore.
