CDSL to launch Rs 524-cr IPO on June 19

The (CDSL) will launch its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) on June 19. Promoter will sell 26 per cent stake in the depository via the to comply with the shareholding requirement imposed by regulator (Sebi). The exchange currently holds 50.05 per cent stake in To meet norms, it had to bring down its holding to 24 per cent by March 31, 2017. Sebi, however, has extended the deadline till June 30. CDSL’s Rs 524-crore will close on June 21 and the listing will take place before June 30.



The entirely comprises of secondary share sale of 35.2 million shares which are being offered in the price band of Rs 145-149 per share. Besides the BSE, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Calcutta Stock Exchange will be offering their 4.57 per cent, 2.08 per cent and 0.96 per cent stake, respectively, in the



The offering will comprise of 33.65 per cent of paid-up equity share capital of At the top-end of the price band, will be valued at around Rs 1,550 crore. After BSE, is the second market infrastructure institution (MII) to go public. Just like the BSE, CDSL, too, will be listed only on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).



For the year FY17, had reported net profit of Rs 85.8 crore on revenues of Rs 1,86.9 crore.