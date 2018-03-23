Central govt prohibits pepper imports below CIF value of Rs 500 per kg

The central government has prohibited all import of pepper below a (cost, insurance, freight) value of Rs 500 a kg. Import under the is exempt from the minimum price condition when done for extraction of oleoresin, for re-export or by manufacturer exporters, subject to conditions. Konkodi Padmanabha, convenor, Consortium of Pepper Growers Organisation, says cheaper quality pepper, mainly from Vietnam, has been a challenge for farmers here. While the domestic price is around Rs 390 a kg, imported pepper is offered at even Rs 170 a kg. Cultivation cost, he contended, is Rs 490-500 a kg. Rohan Colaco, a former executive committee member of the Karnataka Planters Association, said he thought the price would rise only after the Karnataka assembly election later this year.

Growers said the government needed to be vigilant on enforcing the import conditions and on smuggling from other countries. Domestic demand for pepper is estimated at 60,000 tonnes a year at present, rising by around four per cent annually. Around 14,000 tonnes was reportedly imported in 2017, almost half from Vietnam.