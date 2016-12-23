Centrum Capital hits 52-week high on stake hike by promoters

The stock rallied 11% to Rs 32.60 in intra-day trade, extending its Thursday's 10% gain on the BSE

and Chandir Gidwani, through their investment company Pvt. Ltd have acquired 19.54 million equity shares representing 4.7% of total equity of at a share price of Rs 25.08 per share via block deal on the BSE.



Indivision India Partners had sold 20.50 million shares (5% stake) of the Mumbai-based financial services firm, data shows.



As of September 30, 2016, Indivision India Partners held 12.1% or 50.33 million shares, while promoters held 32.25% stake in Centrum Capital, the shareholding pattern data shows.



At 12:56 pm; the stock was up 5% to Rs 31 as compared to 0.17% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Around 551,000 shares changed hands on the counter so far on the BSE.



