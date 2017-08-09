TRENDING ON BS
Sebi ban on shell companies: You should be seriously worried
Centrum Capital hits record high after block deals

The stock rallied 14% to Rs 61.50 after an over 2% of total equity shares were traded on BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Centrum Capital hit a record high of Rs 61.50, up 14% on BSE in intra-day trade after an over 2% of total equity of financial services company changed hands on the counter through multiple block deals.

Till 10:43 am; a combined 10.44 million equity shares representing 2.5% of total equity have changed hands in multiple block deals, the BSE data shows.

The name of the buyers and sellers are not ascertained immediately.

On Monday, August 7, Centrum ESPS Trust had sold 9.4 million or 2.26% stake in Centrum Capital at price of Rs 45.69 per share via block deal on BSE. The name of buyers not disclosed.

Thus far in the calendar year 2017, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 120% as compared to 20% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

At 10:53 am; it was up 11% at Rs 60.05, against 0.36% decline in the benchmark index.

