Cess hike on large cars will not dent volumes, say analysts

Auto and auto ancillary stocks continued to trade higher even after the Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an to hike cess on luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles to 25% from 15% under the goods and services tax (GST) regime at present.

The move came after the GST Council earlier this month approved increasing cess on SUVs, mid-sized, large and luxury cars that had become cheaper post GST rollout on 1 July.

At 1:00 pm, the index was trading 0.8% higher at 10,596, led by gains in Company, Motherson Sumi and Ashok Leyland, which added 2% each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Mahindra & Mahindra, which is the most exposed to the SUV segment, was the sole loser and slipped marginally (down 0.3%) to Rs 1,371.

In the calandar year 2017 so far, the index has rallied nearly 15% against over 19% surge in benchamrk Nifty50, data available with database AceEquity showed.

Company, Eicher Motors, and Motherson Sumi Systems were the leading gainers advanced between 40% and 64% during the same period. was also up 16% year-to-date.

Meanwhile, Ankur Varman, AVP - Institutional Equity sales at SBI Capital maintained his bullish on the auto stocks, saying wouldn't impact volumes.

"The doesn't change our outlook on the We’re particularly bullish on in the four-wheeler space and Hero MotoCorp among the two-wheelers," said Varman.

"If you look at Maruti, initially we realised that the prices might fall post GST implementation and people will buy more cars, but that did not happen and we are back to original tax rates. However, entry segment cars such as Alto and WagonR are no longer Maruti’s bread and butter. Value-adding and models such as Baleno and Brezza have come into play. These are EBITDA accretive. So, the company may pass on the prices to consumers but it would not have much impact on the volumes," he elaborated.