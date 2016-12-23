Chinese-led consortium top bidder in Pakistan Stock Exchange

A consortium led by three Chinese exchanges has offered 28 rupees ($0.27) per share to buy a 40% stake in the Exchange, according to a statement and the bourse's top official.

"All I can say ... is the Chinese consortium is the top bidder," Managing Director Nadeem Naqvi told Reuters on Thursday ahead of an official announcement of the bids.

The consortium is led by the Financial Futures Exchange Company Limited, the Shanghai Exchange and the Shenzen Exchange, according to a PSX statement.

It also includes two Pakistani financial institutions, the Pak- Investment Company Limited and Habib Bank Limited.

Naqvi said 40% of the Karachi-based exchange represents 320 million shares. That would make the potential deal worth PKR 8.96 billion ($85 million).

Earlier, at least 17 parties submitted expressions of interest, Naqvi said. He would not say how many had made formal bids.

Pakistan's exchange has been one of Asia's best performing for several years and was recently approved to be restored to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, giving it a wider range of potential investors than as a Frontier Market.

The index has since gained 21% in terms of points, closing at 46,699.78 on Thursday.

"The Divestment Committee will now issue the Letter of Acceptance to the above Consortium, subject to formal approval of Securities and Exchange Commission of [SECP]," read the statement confirming the bid.