Cipla, DRL, Dabur, TVS Motor trade flat on proposal to refund CGST

-
ALSO READGST rollout won't affect us, minor change in pricing at the most: TVS Motor Stockists stare at shortage as pharma industry gears up for GST GST refund: Govt to make provisions for reimbursement in excise-free zones GST preparedness: As registration rises, small traders remain jittery GST on gold deferred as consuming and producing states spar over rates
-
The move comes after the government earlier in July moved a proposal to make a budgetary provision for refunding its share of area-based exemptions on indirect taxes given to certain states in the past. CLICK HERE FOR THE REPORT.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU