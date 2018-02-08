Cipla stands out in a gloomy sector as revenue swells 15% to Rs 16 bn

Drug major Cipla’s December quarter (Q3) performance was much better than peers Lupin and Dr Reddy’s. While net profit for Dr Reddy’s and Lupin declined 29 per cent and 65 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), respectively, in the reporting period, led by declining US sales and tepid growth in India, that of Cipla grew 7 per cent y-o-y at Rs 4.01 billion.

The robust 15 per cent India growth (40 per cent of Cipla’s top line) lifted its overall performance. Lupin and Dr Reddy’s had reported a mere 7.8 per cent and 3 per cent y-o-y growth in India ...