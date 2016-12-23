Cipla up 5% on UK MHRA approval for generic asthma drug

The stock gained 5% to Rs 589, bouncing back 6.5% from intra-day low on the BSE

gained 5% to Rs 589, bouncing back 6.5% from intra-day low on the BSE, after the pharmaceutical company said its flagship product received final approval from UK health regulator.



“The company has received a final approval for its lead metered dose inhaler (MDI) product Fluticasone + Salmeterol (Sereflo) from Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, UK, (UKMHRA) for its partner in the UK,” said in a release.



Sereflo, 25 mcg/125 mcg & 25 mcg/250 mcg are generic equivalent to GlaxoSmithKline’s Seretide inhalers and are indicated for treatment.



According to IMS Health, Seretide inhaler, for the aforementioned strengths, had UK sales of approximately $ 278 million for the 12 month period ending June 2016.



Cipla’s will be launched in the UK through a partner in the coming weeks.



Commenting on the approval Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO Ltd., said, “We are extremely pleased with the approval of in the UK. This is a testament of Cipla’s relentless efforts in the respiratory field for over a decade.”



“This reinforces Cipla’s commitment to make a difference in the life of patients with its innovative products. will help patients with moderate to severe breathe better,” Vohra said.



At 03:11 pm; the stock was up 3.5% at Rs 580, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 553 on the BSE. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 2.32 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.