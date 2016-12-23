Cipla up 5% on UK MHRA approval for generic asthma drug

“The company has received a final approval for its lead metered dose inhaler (MDI) product Fluticasone + Salmeterol (Sereflo) from Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, UK, (UKMHRA) for its partner in the UK,” Cipla said in a release.
Sereflo, 25 mcg/125 mcg & 25 mcg/250 mcg are generic equivalent to GlaxoSmithKline’s Seretide inhalers and are indicated for asthma treatment.
According to IMS Health, Seretide inhaler, for the aforementioned strengths, had UK sales of approximately $ 278 million for the 12 month period ending June 2016.
Cipla’s Sereflo will be launched in the UK through a partner in the coming weeks.
Commenting on the approval Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO Cipla Ltd., said, “We are extremely pleased with the approval of Sereflo in the UK. This is a testament of Cipla’s relentless efforts in the respiratory field for over a decade.”
“This reinforces Cipla’s commitment to make a difference in the life of patients with its innovative products. Sereflo will help patients with moderate to severe asthma breathe better,” Vohra said.
At 03:11 pm; the stock was up 3.5% at Rs 580, after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 553 on the BSE. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 2.32 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU