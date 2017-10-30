JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sensex, Nifty run up to a new peak, PSBs in cruise mode

Aadhaar scare for overseas investors as well
Business Standard

Citi ups sensex target to 33,800

Citibank now expects 13 per cent earnings growth in FY18, down from the earlier projection of 18 per cent

Bloomberg 

stock market, Sensex, BSE, Nifty

Government’s measures on bank recapitalisation, infrastructure, and crop prices, coupled with domestic flows, would support India stocks, even as downgrades in earnings continue, Surendra Goyal, equity strategist in Citibank India, said in a note. It has raised the FY18 Sensex target to 33,800 from 32,200. Citibank now expects 13 per cent earnings growth in FY18, down from the earlier projection of 18 per cent .  
                
First Published: Mon, October 30 2017. 23:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements