Clearing corporations to ensure guarantee for settlement of trades: Sebi

corporations providing services for commodity derivatives will have to ensure guarantee for settlement of trades including goods delivery, regulator Sebi has said.

The new regulation will come into force on October 1, the (Sebi) has said in a notification.

"Every recognised corporation providing and for commodity derivatives shall ensure guarantee for settlement of trades including goods delivery," added the notification dated April 2.

The regulator had said last month that members of corporations in the commodity derivatives segment will need to have a minimum liquid networth of Rs 50 lakh.

Liquid networth refers to a member's liquid assets after adjusting for applicable margins.

The decision was aimed at aligning rules pertaining to base minimum capital requirement and liquid networth of corporations in commodity derivatives with equity as well as currency derivatives.