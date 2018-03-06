Closed-end funds gain traction: Since 2017, 47 such schemes launched

After two consecutive years of lull, the launch of closed-end funds has gained traction in the past year. In 2017, 47 closed-end schemes were launched, which collectively mopped up Rs 175 billion. This is more than the combined amount collected in 2014, 2015, and 2016. This year so far, 11 funds have hit the “In general, the appetite for these funds grows whenever the are buoyant,” said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director (fund research), Advisor India. The benchmark returned 28 per cent in 2017. It rose another 5 per cent in January, but since then it has given up the gains and is down 1 per cent year-to-date. Closed-end schemes had become a cult favourite with the sector in the second half of 2013, as the equity sputtered back to life. According to sector officials, the new norms on scheme categorisation might offer a fillip to the launch of more closed-end equity products. The has broadly classified all schemes under 10 categories of equity funds, 16 categories of debt funds, and six categories of hybrid funds.

Fund houses can only launch one scheme under each of these categories. However, closed-end schemes have been kept outside the ambit of this categorisation, which means there is no upper limit on how many such schemes can be launched by each fund house.