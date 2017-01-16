CMI extends gain ahead of board meet for preferential issue to promoter

-
ALSO READCMI up 20% in two days on preferential issue plan to promoters Nandan Denim surges on preferential issue plan to foreign investors Den Networks gains on preferential issue plan to global financial investors Sagar Cements surges on fixing price for preferential issue Nandan Denim to raise Rs 100 cr via convertible warrants to fund expansion
-
The board of directors of the company will meet on January 16, 2017 to consider issue of equity shares / warrants / convertible securities on preferential basis to promoters, promoter group and associates and to decide the relevant date for the purpose of preferential issue,” CMI said in a BSE filing on January 2.
Since then, in past 11-trading sessions, the stock zoomed 49% from Rs 136 as compared to 2.4% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 12:41 pm; the stock was up 8% at Rs 198 on the BSE. A combined 308,834 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU