Coal India up 5% on hike in non-coking coal prices

(CIL) surged 5% to Rs 303 on BSE in early morning trade after the company said its board approved revision of prices with effective from Tuesday, January 9, 2018.“Due to this revision, will earn approximately incremental revenue of Rs 19.56 billion for the balance period of financial year 2017-18,” the company said in a regulatory filing.The projected annual incremental revenue would be Rs 64.21 billion. All add-ons viz for non-regulated sector, WCL, Rajmal etc would be as per the extant practice, it added.The price revision will be applicable to all subsidiaries of including North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) for regulated and non-regulated sectors, the company said.