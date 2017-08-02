Cochin Shipyard IPO oversubscribed 1.41 times

The initial share sale offer of Cochin Shipyard was 1.41 times till early afternoon trade on the second day of bidding today.



The received bids for 4,77,48,420 shares against the total issue size of 3,39,84,000, data available with the NSE till 1230 hours showed.



Public sector unit Cochin Shipyard aims to raise up to Rs 1,468 crore through its share sale offer.The is in a price band of Rs 424-432 and will close tomorrow. Till close of bidding yesterday, the issue was subscribed 92%.SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial Institutional Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

