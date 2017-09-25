Coffee Day Enterprises falls 12% after I-T raid

slipped 12% to Rs 205 on BSE in intra-day trade after the (I-T) department conducted search operations at company’s promoter and chairman V G Siddhartha house. The stock was trading close to its 52-week low of Rs 191 touched on December 27, 2016 on BSE in intra-trade deal.“The Search/Survey under section 132/133A was carried out by the authorities on the Company & its subsidiaries starting 21st September 2017 & ending 24th September 2017,” said in a regulatory filing.We have extended full co-operation to the Authorities. Further, we submit that there is no information discovered which would have a significant impact on the financial position of and its subsidiaries, it added.At 02:06 PM; the stock was trading down 10% at Rs 208 on BSE, as compared to 1.35% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 607,905 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE.