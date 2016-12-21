Coffee Day Enterprises, Jubilant FoodWorks, Just Dial hit 52-week lows

Company 08/11/2016 LTP % chg 52-wk high Jubilant Food 974.45 824.20 -15.42 1534.00 Netwrk.18 Media 40.10 34.65 -13.59 63.90 Just Dial 394.00 346.20 -12.13 903.00 Coffee Day Enter 223.45 205.00 -8.26 297.40 Sensex 27591.00 26351.00 -4.49

Coffee Day Enterprises, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Network18 Media & Investments from the BSE500 index have hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE on Wednesday in intra-day trade.Post demonetization scheme, since November 9, all these four stocks have fallen between 8% and 15%, on concerns of the government move to abolish high-denomination notes may impact the sales for short term. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 4.4% during the same period.hit a 52-week low of Rs 818 on the BSE in intra-day trade today, falling 16% in past six-weeks. is a leading player in the organized quick service restaurants (QSR) industry with over 70% share in the organized pizza market (under Domino’s Pizza).JP Morgan expects de-monetization impact to affect the earnings trajectory for meaningfully in 2HFY17 (October-March) as impulse purchases will come down.Disruption on account of lack of cash (over 70% of transactions are cash based) will weigh on earnings performance in 2H, the foreign brokerage said in a report.touch an intra-day low of Rs 195, has seen its stock price decline by 13% during the period. The company’s same store sales growth (SSSG) growth stood at 3.04% in Q2FY17 against 4.06% in Q1FY17 and 5.26% in Q2FY16.In a post Q2F17 earnings call, management noted that their stores witnessed a 19% dip in sales immediately post demonetization announcement and the decline moderating gradually with a 4% dip five days later.At 11:54 am; the stock was up 5% at Rs 205, recovering its entire morning losses, after a huge block deal executed on the BSE. Around 1.01 million shares representing 0.49% of total equity of the company changed hands on the BSE.