Coffee Day Enterprises, Jubilant FoodWorks, Just Dial hit 52-week lows

Post demonetization scheme, since November 9, all these four stocks have fallen between 8% and 15%, on concerns of the government move to abolish high-denomination notes may impact the sales for short term. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 4.4% during the same period.
Jubilant FoodWorks hit a 52-week low of Rs 818 on the BSE in intra-day trade today, falling 16% in past six-weeks. Jubilant FoodWorks is a leading player in the organized quick service restaurants (QSR) industry with over 70% share in the organized pizza market (under Domino’s Pizza).
JP Morgan expects de-monetization impact to affect the earnings trajectory for Jubilant FoodWorks meaningfully in 2HFY17 (October-March) as impulse purchases will come down.
Disruption on account of lack of cash (over 70% of transactions are cash based) will weigh on earnings performance in 2H, the foreign brokerage said in a report.
Coffee Day Enterprises touch an intra-day low of Rs 195, has seen its stock price decline by 13% during the period. The company’s same store sales growth (SSSG) growth stood at 3.04% in Q2FY17 against 4.06% in Q1FY17 and 5.26% in Q2FY16.
In a post Q2F17 earnings call, Coffee Day Enterprises management noted that their stores witnessed a 19% dip in sales immediately post demonetization announcement and the decline moderating gradually with a 4% dip five days later.
At 11:54 am; the stock was up 5% at Rs 205, recovering its entire morning losses, after a huge block deal executed on the BSE. Around 1.01 million shares representing 0.49% of total equity of the company changed hands on the BSE.
|Company
|08/11/2016
|LTP
|% chg
|52-wk high
|Jubilant Food
|974.45
|824.20
|-15.42
|1534.00
|Netwrk.18 Media
|40.10
|34.65
|-13.59
|63.90
|Just Dial
|394.00
|346.20
|-12.13
|903.00
|Coffee Day Enter
|223.45
|205.00
|-8.26
|297.40
|Sensex
|27591.00
|26351.00
|-4.49
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU