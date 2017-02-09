Coffee Day Enterprises up over 5% post Q3 results

The stock rallied 7% to Rs 218 after the company reported profit of Rs 12 crore in Q3FY17 against Rs 5 crore in the year ago quarter.

rallied 7% to Rs 218 on the BSE after the company more than doubled its consolidated net profit at Rs 12.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 (Q3FY17). The company, which runs the Café Coffee Day (CCD) chain, reported profit of Rs 5 crore in the same quarter year ago.



Total gross revenue rose 14% to Rs 866 crore during the same period over the previous year.



“Specifically on demonetization, we did see some impact in our cafe sales in the first and second week post the announcement of demonetization but subsequently our sales recovered with an average sales per day (ASPD) approaching the Rs 15,000 mark,” V.G. Siddhartha, chairman and managing director, said in a filing with the BSE.



EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin improved marginally on sequential basis to 20.2% in Q3FY17 from 19.96% in Q2FY17. It was 22.2% in previous year quarter.



The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 1.5 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 11:54 am. An average 80,000 shares were traded daily in past two weeks on both the exchanges.