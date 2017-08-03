Colgate-Palmolive surges 6% on better than expected Q1 results

The company engaged in personal care business had a profit of Rs 126 crore in the same quarter year ago.
Net sales for the quarter was reported at Rs 1,110, 3% lower from the previous years, largely due to destocking in the trade channel ahead of the implementation of Goods & Service Tax (GST). Volume declined 5% during the quarter.
“Despite the transition challenges leading to softness in sales, we are pleased to report an 8% increase in profits, margin expansion of 50 bps and EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) by 150 bps at 20% to sales,” said Issam Bachaalani, managing director, Colgate-Palmolive (India).
The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 1.24 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 1:53 pm.
