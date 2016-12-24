Comexes post flat turnover in calendar 2016

Uncertainty, suspension in futures trading in agro contracts hit business, recovery likely in 2017







Despite the odds, reported a marginal increase in their cumulative turnover during the calendar year 2016, following sharp volatility in non-agro commodity prices.



The combined turnover of the three national level commodity exchanges, namely Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE), stood at Rs 66,66,907 crore (till December 10) for the calendar year 2016, compared with Rs 66,49,640 crore in 2015.



However, the turnover of these exchanges continued to remain at about 50 per cent of the pre- era. With another two -- Ace Derivatives and Commodity Exchange (Ace) and Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) -- going live in 2011, the combined turnover of all comexes had crossed Rs 1,74,70,015 crore in 2011, and reached Rs 1,74,48,549 crore in 2012. With the introduction of by former finance minister P Chidambaram on July 1, 2013, trading at the bourses started declining. In 2014, the first full calendar year of implementation, the combined turnover plunged to Rs 64,74,992 crore, down 50 per cent from 12,411,548 crore in the previous calendar year.



“Demonetisation of high-value currency notes announced in November affected liquidity, which in turn impacted volumes at in December. Traders are staying away from the market as the liquidity shock has disturbed economic activity. Also, a sharp decline in non-agri commodities prices coupled with a number of measures taken by the government to control rising prices of pulses shackled the futures market. Hence, participants abstained from taking fresh positions in commodity exchanges,” said a senior official of a broking firm.



Apprehensions of tougher regulations after FMC’s merger with Sebi also hit trading sentiment.



“Positive macro-economic developments have lent a supporting hand to industrial commodities. Base metals saw a good rally in November on positive manufacturing data and infrastructure spending promises by some of the large economies. Prices rallied as sentiments improved on the belief that an infrastructure-friendly Donald Trump would alter the fate of a declining commodity market. However, that belief might well be misplaced,” said Ajay Kedia, Managing Director, Kedia Commodity.



Meanwhile, strengthened its position with an increase in market share to 89.4 per cent in CY2016 versus 83.5 per cent in CY2015 and 81.3 per cent in CY2014. During CY2016, the market share of declined to the lowest in three years at 9.6 per cent with its daily average turnover at Rs 2,569 crore, the lowest in at least six years. posted a total turnover of Rs 6,42,356 crore for CY2016 (till Dec 19) compared to Rs 10,27,560 crore reported in CY2015.



During the calendar 2016, futures trading in castor seed and chana, which contributed significantly to the entire agri sector trading, was suspended.



Meanwhile, for the first time in many years, the overall turnover of is hovering around the minimum regulatory threshold of Rs 50,000 crore. posted a total turnover of Rs 49,764 crore in CY 2016 (till December 19) compared to Rs 69,464 crore in the previous calendar year. Trade sources, however, forecast a recovery in 2017.