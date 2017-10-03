Commodity picks: 03 October 2017

prices at Indore are trading at Rs 2,995 per quintal. In the coming days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 2,960 per quintal. The undertone is expected to remain weak on forecast of clear weather, which would speed up harvest of new season crop, and increase in new crop arrivals.



Cotton oilcake



Cotton seed oil cake prices are currently trading at Rs 1,430 per quintal in Akola. Prices are in a bearish trend amid arrivals from North India. Kapas arrivals are expected to commence in Gujarat and Maharashtra from next month putting further pressure on prices. Prices are expected to decline further towards Rs 1,415 a quintal in the coming days.Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain