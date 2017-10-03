JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Street Signs: Sebi move to defer loan default disclosure may stump traders
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 03 October 2017

Soybean prices at Indore are trading at Rs 2,995 per quintal

Prerana Desai 

Soybean prices at Indore are trading at Rs 2,995 per quintal. In the coming days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 2,960 per quintal. The undertone is expected to remain weak on forecast of clear weather, which would speed up harvest of new season crop, and increase in new crop arrivals.
 
Cotton oilcake

 
Cotton seed oil cake prices are currently trading at Rs 1,430 per quintal in Akola. Prices are in a bearish trend amid arrivals from North India. Kapas arrivals are expected to commence in Gujarat and Maharashtra from next month putting further pressure on prices. Prices are expected to decline further towards Rs 1,415 a quintal in the coming days.
Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

First Published: Tue, October 03 2017. 02:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements