Commodity picks: 10 July, 2017

Wheat prices in the Indore market are trading at Rs 1,619 a quintal

Wheat



in the Indore market are trading at Rs 1,619 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,650 a quintal for the coming week following the sudden spurt in imported prices. Landed prices of Australian and Ukrainian wheat witnessed considerable rise following rise in the CBOT



Turmeric



are currently trading at Rs 6,560 a quintal in the Nizamabad market. Demand is improving and has led to the recent rally. Prices are expected to increase further due to bulk buying by processors in the coming days. Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain



