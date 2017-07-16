Commodity picks

Castor seed

prices are likely to rise on good demand amid lower arrivals. in Gujarat were closed for the past 12-15 days due to roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST). are expected to open this week. Prices are at lower levels despite the supporting fundamentals, on confusion over GST. Moving ahead, prices are expected to trade firm on lower supply amid good oil demand in global market. Prices, in the coming week, are expected to touch Rs 4,450- 4,500 a quintal, from the current of Rs 4,375 a quintal.

Barley

is trading at Rs 1,429 a quintal in the Jaipur market. Prices are expected to trade lower, towards Rs 1,410 per quintal, in the coming days, following ample domestic supplies and higher import.

The author is V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain