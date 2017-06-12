TRENDING ON BS
Commodity picks: 12 June, 2017

Turmeric prices are currently at Rs 5,525 a quintal

Prerana Desai 

Turmeric prices in the Nizamabad market are currently at Rs 5,525 a quintal. Demand is expected to remain steady in the coming days. Prices are expected to trade higher, towards Rs 5,560 a quintal.


Mustard seed prices at the benchmark Jaipur spot markets are trading at Rs 3,713 a quintal. For the week ahead, these are expected to head towards Rs 3,670 per quintal. Negative crush margins due to weak offtake of oil and meal would keep processors at bay and weigh on prices. 
Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain 

