Commodity picks: 18 December, 2017

Soybean is trading at Rs 3,049 per quintal in the Indore spot market

Soybean is trading at Rs 3,049 per quintal in the Indore spot market. Demand from processors is steady, but arrivals are seen declining in major states with Madhya Pradesh government's price difference reimbursement scheme coming to an end. Also, farmers are not willing to offload stocks at lower levels. Hence, prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,085 in the coming days.

Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs 5,468 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,650 in the coming days following lower sowing in major coriander growing states. End of crop season would also support prices.

Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
First Published: Mon, December 18 2017. 02:00 IST

