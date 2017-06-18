Commodity picks: 19 June, 2017

Maize

in Nizamabad are trading at Rs 1,509 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,525 a quintal for this week following the lean season and expected demand pick-up from the poultry industry. Demand of poultry products such as broiler and egg was reported higher.

Coriander

in Kota are trading at Rs 5,320 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,450 a quintal following limited arrivals and value buying at lower price levels.

Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain