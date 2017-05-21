Commodity picks: 22 May, 2017

Soyabean is trading at Rs 2,986 a quintal in the Indore markets

For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,040 a quintal. Positive crush margins could improve demand from processors and lend support to the prices.



Soya oil prices at the Indore spot are trading at Rs 632.5 per 10 kg. Prices could decline to Rs 620 per 10 kg. Waning demand at higher levels amid profit-booking after recent surge in prices could keep the sentiment weak. Traders are mostly covered for their immediate festive requirements, thus keeping the demand subdued. Further, global supplies are in abundance amid increase in selling pressure.



