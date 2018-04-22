JUST IN
Business Standard

Commodity Picks: 23 April 2018

Cotton seed oil cake is trading at Rs 1,375 per quintal at the benchmark Kadi market

Prerana Desai 

Maize

Maize is trading near Rs 1,309 per quintal in Gulabbagh. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,290 per quintal in the coming days following pressure on account of seasonal arrivals. However, the price fall will be limited due to the crop loss in Bihar on account of poor pollination.

Cotton seed oil cake

Cotton seed oil cake is trading at Rs 1,375 per quintal at the benchmark Kadi market. For the week ahead, prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,340 per quintal. Poor demand from cattle feed manufacturers coupled with subdued stockist interest will put pressure on cotton seed oil cake prices.

Prerana Desai is VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
First Published: Sun, April 22 2018. 21:44 IST

