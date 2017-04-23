Commodity picks: 24 April, 2017

Coriander

prices in Kota are trading at Rs 6,790 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 6,900 a quintal this week following resumed buying at lower price levels and lower domestic and global supplies.

Cotton



After correcting from seasonal high levels, demand for bale is expected to revive. Global cues are also positive. However, the upside to prices will be capped by large imports and potentially much bigger crop next season due to very attractive prices this year. Current market price for S6 (MCX) is at Rs 20,810 per bale, prices could bounce back to around Rs 21,300 per bale in the next ten days.

Writer is, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain