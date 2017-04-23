TRENDING ON BS
Street signs: Foreign banks give a miss to rail PSUs
Commodity picks: 24 April, 2017

Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs 6,790 a quintal

Prerana Desai 

Coriander

Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs 6,790 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 6,900 a quintal this week following resumed buying at lower price levels and lower domestic and global supplies.

Cotton
 
After correcting from seasonal high levels, demand for bale cotton is expected to revive. Global cues are also positive. However, the upside to prices will be capped by large imports and potentially much bigger crop next season due to very attractive prices this year. Current market price for S6 (MCX) is at Rs 20,810 per bale, prices could bounce back to around Rs 21,300 per bale in the next ten days.
Writer is, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

