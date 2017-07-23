Commodity picks: 24 July, 2017

Mustard seed
Mustard seed prices
at the benchmark Jaipur market
are trading
at Rs 3,850 a quintal. In the coming days, prices
are expected to head towards Rs 3,900 a quintal. Declining arrivals due to ongoing kharif sowing
activity, amid good demand
for oil and meal, would support the demand
from processors and support the price.
Turmeric
Turmeric
is currently trading
at Rs 7,371 per quintal in the Nizamabad market. Prices
are rising amid firm demand
from stockists and processors. Acreage this season is expected to be lower, which could provide support. Prices
are expected to continue rising, given bullish
trend, and can trade
at Rs 7,600 a quintal.
Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU