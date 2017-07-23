TRENDING ON BS
Commodity picks: 24 July, 2017

Turmeric is currently trading at Rs 7,371 per quintal in the Nizamabad market

Prerana Desai 

Mustard seed

Mustard seed prices at the benchmark Jaipur market are trading at Rs 3,850 a quintal. In the coming days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,900 a quintal. Declining arrivals due to ongoing kharif sowing activity, amid good demand for oil and meal, would support the demand from processors and support the price.

Turmeric

Turmeric is currently trading at Rs 7,371 per quintal in the Nizamabad market. Prices are rising amid firm demand from stockists and processors. Acreage this season is expected to be lower, which could provide support. Prices are expected to continue rising, given bullish trend, and can trade at Rs 7,600 a quintal.
Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

