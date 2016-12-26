Commodity picks: 26 December, 2016

TRENDING ON BS
Prerana Desai 

Red chilli
 
Chilli is currently trading at Rs 9,138 a quintal in the Guntur market. The new crop continues to arrive, leading to adequate supplies but demand is weak. The crop is expected to be higher next season. Prices will remain weak in the coming days and trend towards Rs 8,500 a quintal.

Jeera
 
Jeera is trading at Rs  17,754 a quintal in the Unjha market. Prices are expected to trade lower, towards Rs 17,500 following good progress in sowing and congenial weather for crop growth. Stock liquidation pressure from hoarders would also put pressure on prices in the coming week.

Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

