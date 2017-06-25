TRENDING ON BS
Oil prices will average around mid-50s one year from now, says Sammy Six
Business Standard

Commodity picks: 26 June, 2017

Turmeric is currently trading at Rs 5,916 per quintal in the Nizamabad market

Prerana Desai 

Turmeric
 
Turmeric is currently trading at Rs 5,916 per quintal in the Nizamabad market. Prices have been increasing over the last week due to higher demand. Prices are expected to follow the bullish trend and move towards Rs 6,000 a quintal in the coming days.



Mustard seed
 
Mustard seed prices at the benchmark Jaipur market are trading around Rs 3,650 a quintal. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,600. Weak demand from processors, amid adequate supplies, will keep prices under pressure in the coming days.
Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

