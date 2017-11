Barley

prices in Jaipur are trading at Rs 1,507 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,490 a quintal, led by subdued demand and excess stocks across the value chain. Higher sowing is also putting pressure.





prices in Delhi are trading at Rs 1,825 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,800 a quintal, due to excess supplies in the domestic market and poor off-take by end-users.

V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain