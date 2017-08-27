Commodity Picks: 28 August, 2017

Refined soy oil

is trading at Rs 659 a 10 kg in the Indore market. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head toward Rs 650 a 10 kg. Slow down in domestic demand, amid profit-booking after recent gains, may weigh on prices.





prices in are trading at Rs 1,330 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,350, following crop loss in major south Indian states due to prolonged dry weather and loss of stored material in because of floods.

Prerana Desai,

V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain