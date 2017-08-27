JUST IN
Glass 2/3rd full for IPO investors
Business Standard

Commodity Picks: 28 August, 2017

Prerana Desai 

Refined soy oil
Refined soy oil is trading at Rs 659 a 10 kg in the Indore market. For the week ahead, prices are expected to head toward Rs 650 a 10 kg. Slow down in domestic demand, amid profit-booking after recent gains, may weigh on prices.
 

Maize
Maize prices in Gulabbagh are trading at Rs 1,330 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,350, following crop loss in major south Indian states due to prolonged dry weather and loss of stored material in Bihar because of floods.
Prerana Desai,
V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

