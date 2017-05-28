Commodity picks: 29 May, 2017

Groundnut

prices are currently trading at Rs 805 per 20 kg in Junagadh market. Prices are under pressure due to weak demand and ample availability. Prices are expected to decline towards Rs 755 due to feeble demand from processors and exporters.



Coriander

prices are trading at Rs 5,510 a quintal in Kota market. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,700 in the coming days, led by buying at lower price levels from end-users and stockists.

Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain