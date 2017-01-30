TRENDING ON BS
Commodity picks: 30 January, 2017

Cotton cake are currently trading at Rs 2,295 a quintal; mustard seeds is near Rs 4,207 a quintal

Prerana Desai 

Cotton cake

Cotton cake are currently trading at Rs 2,295 a quintal. While prices have seen a sharp rally, demand from stockists has started fading. Also, profit booking is expected at higher levels, which coupled with higher arrivals of Kapas and in turn cotton seed, could lead to prices moving lower towards Rs 2,260 a quintal.

Mustard seed 

The price of mustard seeds at Jaipur is hovering near Rs 4,207 a quintal. For the current week, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,150-4,100 and in the medium-term below Rs 4,000 a quintal. Prospects of a 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase in production to 6.78 million tonnes might weigh on prices. Negative crush margins are weighing on demand from processors as well.
 
Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

