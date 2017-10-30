Commodity Picks: 30 October, 2017

Soybean

prices at the Indore spot market are trading at Rs 2,821 per quintal. In the coming days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 2,775 per quintal. Increasing pressure due to new crop arrival is likely to weigh on the prices in near term.

Sugar



Domestic prices are expected to trade lower on the back of start of crushing season. Currently, prices are quoting at Rs 3,626 per quintal in Kolhapur and are expected to trade lower towards Rs 3,590 per quintal in a couple of weeks.



Prerana Desai, VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain