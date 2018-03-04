Commodity Picks: 5 March 2018

Mustard seed is trading at Rs 4,050 per quintal in the benchmark Jaipur market. In the coming days, prices are expected to head towards Rs 4,125 per quintal. Expectations of good demand for oil after the market reopens post Holi holidays, coupled with strong demand for cake and meal would support demand from processors. Cotton seed oilcake prices have fallen by 15 per cent in 2018 so far, and are close to the seasonal lows of Rs 1,400 per quintal.

Since then, the crop size estimate has been cut sharply. Good export demand for the new crops such as mustard meal and the sharp rally in soybean meal will attract bargain buying for from the cattle feed industry. Current prices in Akola are around Rs 1,550. Expect prices to rise to Rs 1,600 and more in the next ten days.