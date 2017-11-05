JUST IN
Corporate profits, markets can double in next 4-5 years: Prateek Agrawal
Commodity picks: 6 November, 2017

Mustard seed prices trading at Rs 3,986 a quintal; coriander prices at Rs 4,938 a quintal

Prerana Desai 

Mustard seed

Mustard seed prices at the benchmark Jaipur markets are trading at Rs 3,986 a quintal. Sowing for the crop season 2017-18 is lagging the normal schedule. Further, expectations of low acreage could also lend support to prices, which are expected to head towards Rs 4,030 a quintal in the week ahead.

Coriander

Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs 4,938 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,000 a quintal due to the expected decline in planting in the coming season.

Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
First Published: Sun, November 05 2017. 22:59 IST

