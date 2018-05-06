Commodity Picks: 7 May 2018

Barley

is trading at Rs 1,485 per quintal in Jaipur.

Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,510 per quintal in a couple of weeks on account of lower domestic production and active buying by malting industry.

Maize

is trading at Rs 1,200 per quintal in Gulabbagh market. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 1,150 per quintal in the coming days due to pressure on account of crop arrivals and subdued buying by traders and users.

Prerana Desai is VP-Research -Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain