Commodity picks: 6 February, 2017

Mustard seed prices at Jaipur spot markets are trading at Rs 4,160 per quintal

Mustard seed Mustard seed prices at Jaipur spot markets are trading at Rs 4,160 per quintal. Prices could head towards Rs 4,100 in the current week and move below Rs 4,000 in the medium term. Negative crush margins and prospects of a 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase in production to 6.78 million tonnes may keep prices under pressure in near term. Sugar Prices have been on an uptrend in recent weeks on rising concerns over production. Output in Maharashtra and Karnataka is likely to be lower by 45-50 per cent year-on-year due to lower cane availability. Prices at ...

Prerana Desai