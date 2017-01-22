Commodity picks: January 23, 2017

Wheat Wheat prices in Delhi are trading at Rs 2,067 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 2,000, following upbeat sowing, congenial weather and aggressive imports. Black Pepper Black pepper prices are currently trading at Rs 69,000 a quintal in Kochi market. New crop arrivals have commenced, albeit in small quantities. The arrivals are expected to improve further, which could put pressure on prices. Prices could trade lower towards Rs 68,400. Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?