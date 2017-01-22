Commodity picks: January 23, 2017

Wheat prices in Delhi are trading at Rs 2,067 a quintal

Wheat Wheat prices in Delhi are trading at Rs 2,067 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade lower towards Rs 2,000, following upbeat sowing, congenial weather and aggressive imports. Black Pepper Black pepper prices are currently trading at Rs 69,000 a quintal in Kochi market. New crop arrivals have commenced, albeit in small quantities. The arrivals are expected to improve further, which could put pressure on prices. Prices could trade lower towards Rs 68,400. Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

Prerana Desai