Commodity picks: July 30, 2017

Soybean, Maize

Prerana Desai 

Soybean
 
Soybean prices at the benchmark Indore market are trading at Rs 2,967 a quintal. In the coming days, soybean prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,000 a quintal. Lower acreage for the season, amid restricted farmer selling, may keep the undertone firm.

Maize
 
Maize prices in Gulabbagh are trading at Rs 1,350 a quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 1,400 over the next couple of weeks following dry weather in Karnataka, the largest kharif maize-producing state.

Prerana Desai, V-P (research), Edelweiss Agri Services and Credit, Edelweiss Agri Value Chain

