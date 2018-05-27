JUST IN
Commodity picks: May 28, 2018

Cotton (29mm Gujarat) is trading at Rs 42,700 per candy (356 kg). Lack of timely canal water in Punjab and Haryana could impact the final cotton acreage in the region

Prerana Desai 

BT cotton

Coriander

Coriander prices in Kota are trading at Rs 5,128 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,175 per quintal on expected buying at prevailing price levels and lower year-on-year supplies for the ongoing season.

Cotton

Cotton (29mm Gujarat) is trading at Rs 42,700 per candy (356 kg). Lack of timely canal water in Punjab and Haryana could impact the final cotton acreage in the region. A weak rupee, good exports of raw cotton as well as cotton yarn, and bullish global cues could result in higher prices in the Indian market. Expect prices to rise to around Rs 43,200 per candy in the next couple of weeks.
First Published: Sun, May 27 2018. 20:39 IST

