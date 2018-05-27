Commodity picks: May 28, 2018

Coriander

prices in Kota are trading at Rs 5,128 per quintal. Prices are expected to trade higher towards Rs 5,175 per quintal on expected buying at prevailing price levels and lower year-on-year supplies for the ongoing season.

Cotton

(29mm Gujarat) is trading at Rs 42,700 per candy (356 kg). Lack of timely canal water in Punjab and Haryana could impact the final acreage in the region. A weak rupee, good exports of raw as well as cotton yarn, and bullish global cues could result in higher prices in the Indian market. Expect prices to rise to around Rs 43,200 per candy in the next couple of weeks.